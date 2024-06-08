Man arrested in UP over alleged objectionable remarks on Modi, Yogi

BALLIA (UP), June 8: A man has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a police official said on Saturday.

He said the Ballia police arrested Mohammad Asif after a complaint was filed by a person named Nikhil Gupta of Maniyar town.

Asif, also a resident of Maniyar, has been booked under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

According to police, Gupta has alleged in his complaint that Asif called him on June 1, when Ballia voted in the Lok Sabha elections, and made objectionable comments against PM Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath.

Gupta also alleged Asif threatened to kill him if he refused to listen.

Asif purportedly recorded the conversation and posted it in social media, he claimed.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said Asif was arrested on Friday. (Agencies)