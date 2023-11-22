Man Arrested For Killing His Brother In J&K’s Budgam

SRINAGAR, Nov 22: A man from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district was arrested for allegedly killing his brother.

On November 20, Police Station Beerwah in Budgam district received information that the body of a labourer Sameer Ahmad Rather, 18, of Sail Beerwah is lying behind his residence.

Acting swiftly a police party along with FSL teams reached the spot and after all legal formalities, investigation was initiated.

“During investigation, several suspects were called in for questioning including the family members of the deceased. During questioning, Aqib Ahmad Rather, brother of deceased Sameer Ahmad Rather confessed his involvement in the commission of crime,” a police spokesman said.

“Aqib revealed that a confrontation between the brothers took place during the intervening night of November 19 and 20, resulting in Sameer’s death.

Father and sister of the deceased also admitted his involvement by providing details about Aqib Ahmad’s role,” he added.

He was arrested and a thorough investigation was conducted, leading to the recovery of essential evidence including the weapon of offence used by Aqib to assault his brother Sameer.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation is in progress, police added. (Agencies)