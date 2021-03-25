Mamata not interested in Bengal’s development: Adityanath

KOLKATA, Mar 25:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is not interested in her state’s development and only wants to promote goons and extortionists.

He said the countdown to the end of the TMC rule in West Bengal has begun and the BJP will form the government in the state after 35 days to usher in a new era of development and progress.

“West Bengal was once an advanced and progressive state. But the Congress, the Left Front and then the TMC stunted the industrial growth of the state and corruption blossomed,” he said, while addressing a rally in Sagar assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

He alleged that central funds have been usurped by the TMC, which had happened also in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given Rs 1,000 crore to the state after cyclone Amphan but the money never reached the people and was usurped by the TMC leaders,” he said.

He said if the people of his state could get benefits of central schemes like the PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi, why are people of West Bengal being deprived from these benefits.

“This shows that the TMC is not bothered about the development of West Bengal,” he said.

Adityanath said after West Bengal gets the government of the same party that is ruling the Centre, people of the state will receive the benefits.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2. (PTI)