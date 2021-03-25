Wrestling team selected for National Wrestling C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 25: 16 members wrestling team has been selected by Wrestling Association of J&K to represent J&K UT in Junior Men and Sub-Junior Cadet Boys Greco Roman Style National Wrestling Championship, which is scheduled to be held at Chandigarh from March 26 to 27.

The team was finalized after the screening, conducted by Screening Committee of J&K Sports Council under the overall supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer (J) in the presence of Satish Singh, Dheeraj Sharma, chairman Technical Committee Wrestling Association of J&K, Om Parkash (coach), Krishan Singh (Coach) Sahil Sharma, Anil Kumar, Daler Khan, Sahil Dagoria and Gautam at New Indoor Complex MA Stadium, here today.

Junior team: Muhtaj Mohd, Anil Singh, Mohd Ghulam Sarwar, Harshdev Singh, Dheeraj Choudhary, Mushtaq Ali, Ajay Chib, Dhanveer Singh and Udhay Kumar.

Sub-Junior (cadet) team: Sahil Kumar, Parvez Ahmed, Rahul Singh, Bagh Hussain, Shabir Ahmed, Udhay Singh and Amarjit, whereas Krishan Singh (coach) Sahil Sharma, Daler Khan and Sahil Dagoria will accompany the team.