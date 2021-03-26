Dilapidated road in Kahara in Doda

A 11 kilometer long stretch of road from Kahara to Tanta in Kahara tehsil of Doda district is in bad shape troubling the residents of the area not for months but years together. Construction “started ” in 2007 of this road continues to be incomplete which should really be a matter worth probing at least as a case study to be discussed in academic and professional training centres. It is strange that under Centrally sponsored schemes like PM Gram SadakYojna (PMGSY) , this road is not taken care of despite the affected people living around the specific areas having approached the concerned authorities in this respect. We feel that the issue deserves to be looked into on priority and keeping in view the difficulties of the people especially during rainy season , the neglected road length would be completed in all respects.