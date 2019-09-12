Make people partners in progress: Vice Prez to bureaucrats

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that people have to be made equal partners in the development process for any democracy to be successful.

Interacting with the officers of 2017 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) here, he called for streamlining service delivery by providing people-centric, transparent and effective governance at all levels.

Naidu also stressed on the need to eliminate unnecessary rules and regulations and to simplify processes.

He asked the officers to interact with people on a regular basis and to be receptive to their problems.

Urging officers to spend a lion’s share of their time in the field, the Vice President said real education comes from the field, an official statement said. (AGENCIES)