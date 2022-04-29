Make job profile of Panchayat Secys at par with other states: VLWA to Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: All Jammu & Kashmir Village Level Workers’ Association (VLWA) today stressed upon the Government to make job profile and initial pay grade of Panchayat Secretaries of J&K at par with their counterparts in other states of the country.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club Jammu, president of the Association Anurudh Singh said that in the year 1959, some amendments of Panchayati Raj Act were passed by the Government in the shape of 73rd amendment of Indian Constitution but due to some Articles, this 73rd amendment was not implemented in J&K till 2020.

He said during the year 2020-21, these amendments were implemented in J&K after the gap of about 30 years which was a great move to make the Panchayati Raj System in J&K at par with other states of the country but, he regretted that Panchayat Secretaries of J&K who works as friend, philosopher and guide in the Gram Panchayat and works as Nodal Officers in all Government schemes launched at Panchayat level, have been still facing discrimination in respect of job profile and initial pay grade when compared to their counterparts in other states of the country.

Anurudh Singh said that there are about 4291 posts of Panchayat Secretaries in J&K and out of these 2000 posts are lying vacant. Similarly, he said, 200 posts of Panchayat Inspectors out of total 327 in the UT are vacant. He urged the Government to fill all these vacant posts by direct recruitment or conducting DPC meetings and eliminate discrimination with Panchayat Secretaries of the UT by making their job profile and initial pay grade equivalent to their counterparts in other States of the country.