Cong, AJKPC, others protest against power crisis

Bhalla, Sawhney, Manmohan among several detained

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: The protests against power crisis continued for fourth consecutive day with Congress and other political parties taking to streets protesting against the UT Government’s failure in tiding over the crisis in J&K with the result the problems of people have compounded in this hot Summer.

J&K is reeling under an unprecedented power shortage forcing residents to take to streets against J&K power crisis. Amidst the unscheduled and prolonged power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leaders and workers led by JKPCC working president, Raman Bhalla, general secretaries, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Kanta Baan, Ex MLA, Balwan Singh, JKPYC president, Uday Bhanu Chib, Mahila Wing, president, Indu Pawar today held a massive protest against the Manoj Sinha-led J&K administration for failure to address worst ever power crisis.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Gurdarshan Singh, Suresh Kumar Dogra, Swran Singh, Ex Youth president, Parnav Sagotra, PCC secretary, Pawan Raina, Rajveer Singh, beside others. Congress leaders and workers holding placards raised slogans against LG Administration and Union Government for leaving people in lurch amidst scorching heat. Meanwhile, police had tough time in controlling huge gathering despite deputed in good number as the protesters were heading towards Governor’s house following which PCC working president, Raman Bhalla and former Minister, Yogesh Sawhney, general secretary, PCC in charge district president Jammu (U) and general secretary, Manmohan Singh along with other Congress leaders were detained by the J&K Police and taken into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla criticized the LG Manoj Sinha-led functionaries over ‘failure’ to cope with the power crisis in the past several days forcing residents to take to the streets. He pinned the onus on the J&K administration and urged them to at least account for it, if not resolve the crisis. He said several towns and villages have been deprived of electricity for ten to 12 hours in the past 24 hours. He questioned the J&K administration for not opting for gas turbines, instead of coal-fired power plants. He blamed the J&K Government for not doing enough to resolve the power crisis. “This is first time we are witnessing such a scenario in J&K,” said Bhalla.

Former president, State BJP and Ex MLA, Ashok Khajuria while expressing his concern over power crisis has urged the PDD to take the cognisance of power crisis and problems being faced by people due to it.

In a statement issued here, today he said the people in entire J&K are facing problems due to power crisis. He said Government in order to provide a respite to people from power cuts should take immediate steps in overcoming the gap between demand and supply.

Khajuria said the people all over the UT are facing a critical situation due to prolonged power cuts so the administration should act responsibly and should not allow the situation to take a critical turn as the anger among there is brewing resentment among the masses against power crisis.

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) working for the welfare of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)today held a protest near Press Club here against the incessant power cuts in Jammu. AJKPC workers under the leadership of Anil Sharma, the president of the organization held protest against the Power Development Department (PDD) and Jammu and Kashmir Government for its failure in ensuing regular power supply in harsh Summer season.

While addressing the media persons, Sharma held the LG administration responsible for its failure in accessing the required power supply to Jammu region. He said it was the responsibility of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, his Advisor and Administrative Secretary of the Power Department of J & K Government to make estimation of the required power to the J & K Union Territory and especially to the Jammu region during the Summer season but they failed miserably and their incompetence is causing lot of hardship the common people.

He said, in the recent history of Jammu and Kashmir politics , Jammuites have not been humiliated the way they are being poorly treated by the this LG administration.

Annoyed over the frequent power outages in Jammu and Kashmir, Hundreds of people from Akhnoor led by Atul Sudan youth leader and social activist gathered at Nirdosh Chowk to protest. The protestors including Sarpanches, Panches and others criticized the LG administration for the unprecedented situation during the peak Summer. People burned effigies of LG administration and raised slogans against PDD Department and LG administration.

Sham Singh Langeh and Sarpanch Ganesh Dass while addressing media said that the common man is facing nightmarish experience with no proper schedule of the power in the region which is unacceptable as people were expecting round the clock supply under the LG’s administration.

A Mashal procession was taken out by senior Congress leader , Sumeet Magotra against power crisis in J&K at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park Darbar Chowk, Udhampur. The procession passed through various markets and protestors criticised the Government against the power crisis.

Sunil Dimple, president mission statehood Jammu & Kashmir led a strong protest rally with a large number of women, children, old aged persons against the power crisis in Jammu and demanded the resignation of administration for its failure. The rally started from Rehari Chungi BC road, passed from Sarwal, in Ward Nos 16, 17, 18, 25 against the power cuts, PDD, PHE failure, to stop day, night power cuts, acute scarcity of drinking water in Jammu & Srinagar cities on the auspicious occasion of holy religious festivals.

Addressing the protest rally Sunil Dimple demanded resignation of the LG Manoj Sinha administration officers who have bitterly failed to provide electricity, drinking water to the people of J&K.

In the meeting of office bearers of All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association held today, the chairman, Inderjeet Khajuria expressed resentment over the power crisis being faced by Jammuites in general and tourism sector in particular.

Pawan Gupta, president of the Association, expressed serious concern over the plight of hoteliers who are bearing the brunt of poor power supply and unscheduled cuts and has landed them in starving conditions as the hotel industry is already on ventilator due to extension of train from Jammu to Katra coupled with COVID pandemic impact. Over the past fortnight, Jammu is receiving electricity in instalments of 20 to 30 minutes which failed to charge the inverters installed in hotels and lodges but generate fights with guests and leading to vacation of rooms in between without payments.