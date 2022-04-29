Anjuman-e-Imamia takes out rally in favour of Palestinians

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: A massive protest rally was organised by Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu to express solidarity with people of Palestine and against the illegal occupation of Palestinian land by Israel.

After offering Friday prayers which were held at Karbala Complex Wazarat road , here , today hundreds of Muslims held a peaceful protest to impress upon the International Community to come forward in a big way to help the people of Palestine. On the occasion a peaceful protest march was taken out from Karbala complex to Shahidi Chowk to condemn the atrocities of Israel over the people of Palestine.

Maulana , Ali Badshah Naqvi, Immam Jamia Imamia Masjid Peer Mitha in his speech said that it is the duty of every human being to come forward to support the oppressed people of Palestine. He said this protest has nothing to do with any particular community as any person as any person of any faith has right to stand against the atrocities done by any regime in the world.

Speaking on the occasion , Syed Amant Ali, president, Anjuman-e-Imamia said that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony which stood against tyranny of brutal forces like Israel, United States and other like minded agencies. He emphasised on maintaining harmony in the society and condemned all type of injustice and committing of atrocities on innocent people irrespective of caste , creed and colour throughout the world.

Syed Afaq Kazmi, vice president, Anjuman said ”We stand shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed”. “We gathered here to pay homage to the children who have been killed by Israel forces in Palestine and innocent killings done by ISIS in Yemen, Syria or any other part of the world. He further added that it was late Imam Khomieni who propounded the thought of Youm-Ul -Quds (The International Quds Day) and brought all Muslims of the world under the flag to fight against the tyrant forces like Israel and United States.

Protestors were raising slogans against the illegal atrocities of Israel on Palestinians , US backed Aal-e-Sand regime over Yemenis. They shouted slogans in favour of oppressed people of Gaza, Yemen, Bahrain, Myanmar and all other oppressed people.

While addressing media, Suhail Kazmi member Muslim Waqf Board J&K and senior member Shia community said that Imam Khomeini the founder of Islamic revolution in Iran had emphasised over all the Muslims to commemorate every last Friday of holy month of Ramzan as International Quds Day for liberation of Masjid-ul-Aqsa and Palestinian land from illegal occupation of Israel.