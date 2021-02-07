Make administrative system transparent, responsible: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Former minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla today said the spiraling prices of essential commodities has badly affected the middle classes and the poor families, which refuse to stabilize despite concern shown and promises made by the Government.

While criticising BJP for hypocrisy over the inflation, Bhalla said that when the party was in opposition, its front line leaders wasted no time to lodge series of protests at every nook and corner of the country against the price rise of essential commodities but now when the party came in power for the last 6 years, the inflation rate had peaked all time high and broken all records with none of its leaders uttering a word over the soaring prices.

Seeking urgent measures to ensure no more job loss because of the pandemic situation, said that unemployment and inflation, which are all time high in India, have pushed people to the verge of starvation where poor are attempting suicides.He was interacting with aggrieved persons of Belicharana in Gandhi Nagar constituency to discuss issues arising due to the ongoing pandemic.

Former minister lamented that unemployment and inflation in Jammu and Kashmir were all time high, financial health of the people was not good while the present pandemic has snatched away the source of livelihood from billions.”Thousands of youth have gone jobless and their families are at the verge of starvation,” he said and demanded emergency measures to ensure no more job loss in all the sectors.

He also urged upon the administration to streamline the salaries of all daily rated workers as they had not been paid for months and sometimes years together.He urged the administration to regularize the services of all daily-rated workers to secure their future. The former minister also demanded recruitment notification for vacancies of all the departments which are lying vacant since long to absorb educated youth that will also help in lowering down unemployment.

Bhalla blamed the BJP for its total failure to address the genuine problems of the people. He took stock of the problems of people being aggravated by the Govt at the behest of ruling BJP, by series of anti-people and anti-youth decisions.