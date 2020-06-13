Major tragedy averted, IED defused in north Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday averted a major tragedy when they detected and defused a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, official sources said.

They said a Road Opening Party (ROP) of security forces noticed an IED on Srinagar-Bandipora road this morning.

The road was closed and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned, they said, adding the IED was later defused without causing any damage. Had it not been detected and defused timely, it would have caused much damage to life and property, they added. (AGENCIES)