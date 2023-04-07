Major Reshuffle In Police, 31 Officers Transferred In J&K

JAMMU, Apr 7: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered major reshuffle transferring 31 police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Paramjeet Singh, Addl. SP Railways, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP Kathua vice Shri Suresh Kumar.

Suresh Kumar, Addl. SP, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Vice Principal, PTS, Kathua, against an available vacancy.

Sandeep Bhat, Dy. Commandant, 1st Women Bn., si transferred and posted as Addl. SP Bandipora, against an available vacancy.

Imtiaz Ahmed, Dy.SP PC Sangam, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Ops.), Kunzer vice Shri Aumer Iqbal. Shri Imtiaz Ahmed shall also hold the additional charge of the post of SDPO Tangmarg, till further orders.

Aumer Iqbal, Dy.SP (Ops.), Kunzer, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-10thBn., against an available vacancy.

Rashid Younis, Dy.SP H r s Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-8th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Usman, Dy.SP Hrs Samba, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-22nd B . , against an available vacancy.

Hamid Ail Banday, Dy.SP Anti Corruption Bureau, upon his repatriation from ACB, is posted as Dy.SP, PC, Surankote vice Tanveer Jeelani.

Sourabh Prashar, Dy.SP (Prov.) Police Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Hqrs.) Samba vice Shri Mohd. Usman.

Mohd. Amen Bhat, Dy.SP Pahalgam, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-3′ Bn., against an available vacancy. Dy.SP Hars. Anantnag shall hold the additional charge of the post of Dy.SP Pahalgam, till further orders.

Pankaj Soodan, SDPO Border Kathua is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-24th Bn., against available vacancy.

Faraz Hussain Shah, SDPO PC Handwara, is transferred and shall await orders of posting in Police Headquarters, J&K.

DherajSingh Katoch, Dy.SP CID CI Jammu, is transferred and posted as SDPO Border, Kathua vice Shri Pankaj Soodan.

Nikhil Gogna, Dy.SP Anti-Hijacking, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SDPO R.S. Pura vice Shri Surinder Singh.

Tanveer Jeelani, Dy.SP PC, Surankote, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-22″ Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mudassar Hussain, Dy.SP Civil Secretariat, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Hqrs.) Rajouri, vice Shri Chanchal Singh.

Zohaib Hassan, DY.SP PC, Rafiabad is transferred and posted as SDPO Panthachowk, against an available vacancy.

Sunil Singh, SDPO Domana, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-1st Bn., against an available vacancy.

Surinder Singh, SDPO RS Pora, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP I R – 5 Bn., against an available vacancy.

Adil Mushtaq, attached with the Crime Branch, is posted as Dy.SP IR-17th’Bn., against an available vacancy.

Javaid Ahmad, SDPO, Tangmarg, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-11th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Syed Sleet Shah, Dy.SP PC, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SDPO PC Handwara vice Shri Faraz Hussain Shah.

Mohd. Rafee Rather, Dy.SP Traffic Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Hrs.) Kupwara vice Shri Rashid Younis.

Priyanka Kumari, SDPO, Vijaypur, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP 15 Women Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shammi Kumar, Dy.SP Hrs Kathua, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-24th B., against an available vacancy.

Akash Kohli, SDPO Basohli is transferred and posted as SDPO Nagrota vice Shri Sultan Mirza.

Rohit Kumar, Dy.SP PC Srinagar, is transferred and shall await orders of posting ni Police Headquarters, J8K.

Manjit Singh, Dy.SP IR-14th B., is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Hqrs.) Kathua, vice Shri Shammi Kumar.

Chanchal Singh, Dy.SP Hqrs Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-16′ Bn., against an available vacancy.

Sultan Mirza, SDPO, Nagrota, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-5th’Bn., against an available vacancy.

Vishal Shoor, Dy.SP, awaiting adjustment after promotion, is posted as SDPO Domana, vice Shri Sunil Singh.

See Order Copy Click Here…..