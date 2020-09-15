Major portion of ZSWB building collapses, no one hurt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: A major portion of the building of Zila Sainik Welfare Board located at Amphalla collapsed during the intervening night of September 14 and 15.

According to the reports, the portion of the double-storey building was housing 4-5 shops but only gallery of the building was collapsed and the shops were intact. No loss of life was reported in the incident as all the shops were closed when the building collapsed at around 2:30 AM.

Reports said that the building was declared as condemned building long ago by the Zila Sainik Welfare Board but still the shops were being run illegally in the building. If the incident would have happened in the day, many would have lost their lives or injured badly.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta and former MLC Vikram Randhawa visited the spot and reviewed the loss of property if any in the mishap. He said that the remaining portion was also in deteriorated condition and may collapse any time.