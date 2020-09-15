J&K Bank organizes DLRC meeting in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: J&K Bank today conducted District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting which was chaired by Kulgam District Development Commissioner (DDC), Showkat Aijaz Bhat.

While adopting proper SOP and social distancing, the meeting was organized by Lead Bank office of Kulgam district and was attended by CPO, Lead District Manager, DDM NABARD, District officers of line departments, Cluster Head JK Bank, District Coordinators of other Banks and other officials.

During the meeting, LDM G R Mir informed that total deposits of banks were at Rs 1803.70 Cr as on June 30, 2020 witnessing a growth of 16.57 pc YoY basis while as the Advances have increased by 4.16 pc to Rs.1405.14 Cr over March 2020 figures and 11.84 pc YoY basis.

The Credit Deposit Ratio of the district, he said, was 78% which is quite above National Bench Mark of 60%.

Under District Annual Credit plan of Rs.1464.40 Cr for the FY 20-21, the banks have disbursed Rs 140.90 Cr to 7800 beneficiaries thus achieving 9 pc of ACP target.

While reviewing sector wise achievement, Chairman DLRC Showkat Aijaz advised banks to improve credit dispensations in Agri, MSME, and housing and education sectors.

He directed Agriculture/Horticulture Departments to sponsor cases aggressively under KCC to ensure 100 pc farmers are covered by 30th Sep 2020.

Under Priority Sector, the bank’s disbursed Rs 110.91 Cr thereby achieving 8.15 pc of the ACP, while as under Non-priority sector Rs 28.14 Cr were disbursed registering an achievement of 28.14 pc.

Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan 13285 cases were sanctioned under KCC crop and 2635 cases under KCC, AH&F. During the period under review 11499 persons have been covered under PMSBY, 5413 under PMJJBY and 660 under APY.

The DDC appreciated efforts made by the banks in providing banking services in RED Zones amid the threat posed by COVID-19. He advised for proper timely implementation of Govt Schemes PMEGP, REGP, NRLM and NULM & PMAY to generate self-employment opportunities in District.

DDC strongly advised the banks for speedy disposal of cases to the best convenience of people & impress upon them to cover all eligible persons under PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY like national security schemes.

Meanwhile, the house approved the PLP (Potential Linked Plan 2021-22) presented by the DDM NABARD for preparation of ACP 2021-22 by the LDM.

The meeting concluded with the vote of thanks presented by the LDM.