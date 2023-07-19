Major Fire Erupts At College In Jammu And Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 19: A major fire erupted at the Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that there was no loss of life on injury reported in the blaze.

A viral video showed clouds of smoke coming out of the building.

“A fire broke out at a government college of physical education, Ganderbal today,” officials said.

Upon receiving the word, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The immediate cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained, officials added. (AGENCIES)