Maintaining sound bones, joints health

Dr M K Mam

Bone and Joint day is observed every year on 4th of August all over the country by the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) and all its state chapters. The primary aim is to create awareness among people about the importance of bone and joint health and its impact on the life of the people and society. The emphasis is laid on important role played by bones, joints and muscles in keeping us active and mobile. The bones along with the joints and muscle provide shape, form, support, stability, movements- sitting, standing, walking, running etc. to the body. Bones protect our delicate organs like brain, spinal cord, heart, lungs etc. They also serve as the store house of the minerals – calcium and phosphorus. The marrow present in the bones produces the blood cells. Looking at the important role played by bones, joints and muscles, it is all the more necessary that we take due care of their health.

National Bone and Joint day

The day is observed by having public awareness programs at state chapters to sensitize the society highlighting the importance of maintaining a sound bone health and what all can be done to maintain/ improve it. Somehow, the bone health is neglected by people in general, that is why poor bone health is common. Poor bone health i.e. osteoporosis is a major and a serious health problem as fractures of the bones of hips, spine and wrist occur just with a minor trauma. It causes lot of disability, affects quality of life and performance of the person. It also results in loss of work days and the workplace productivity thus affecting the economy of the person and the family. Good thing is that osteoporosis is preventable and treatable as and when we have it.

Sound bone health can be maintained by regular physical activity along with a balanced diet-rich in calcium, vitamin D, proteins etc. It is of utmost importance for maintaining a sound bone health. Weight bearing exercise i.e. when bones and muscles work against gravity and resistance, make the bones and muscles stronger. Things like smoking, alcohol, sodas etc. have adverse effects on bones and overall health of a person, so all that has to be avoided. As such, people are educated and emphasis is laid on healthy life style- regular daily exercise, intake of balanced diet, avoid smoking, alcohol, sodas, colas etc. As a matter of fact, an active and healthy life style has positive impact not only on the health of bones and joints, but also on the overall health and quality of life of a person and the society.

The activities that are organised also include free orthopaedic checkup camps and free Bone Mineral Density (BMD) screening camps to assess the bone health. Free surgeries for deserving patients are also done by members. Health education programmes- awareness activities are held for general public about early detection, prevention and / treatment of common bone and joint disorders like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, low back pain, neck pain etc. Emphasis is laid on prevention of these disorders.

Bone and Joint day is not a mere celebration, the day also gives orthopaedic fraternity an opportunity to reassess and evaluate their performance and usefulness to the society. It gives an opportunity to introspect and think about their role in the society in improving bone health of the people, prevention and / treatment of bone and joint disorders that is optimum, cost effective and within the reach of a common man. The occasion also gives the orthopaedic fraternity a chance to think, research and innovate treatment modalities that are relevant to our needs and requirements. It gives us an opportunity to honestly look into ourselves to find how far we are fulfilling the social obligations and what all can be done to make it better. Things can be made better. Yes, they can be made better, once we all i.e. doctors, society, government and all other stakeholders sincerely mean it and work towards that.

(The author is formerly, Vice Principal, Prof. & Head of Orthpaedics, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Punjab)