SRINAGAR, Aug 4: A cloudburst hit the Cherwan Kangan area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday. The incident has damaged paddy fields and stranded several vehicles in the debris and led to flooding in nearby residential areas.
The SSG Road near Padawbal is currently blocked due to an overflowing canal, which has deposited mud on the road. No casualties have been reported so far.
Cloudburst Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Ganderbal, Flooding Nearby Areas
