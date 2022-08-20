Mainly dry weather with rain at isolated places likely in J&K: MeT

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast mainly dry weather with rain at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather with light rain at isolated places is likely to occur during the next 24 hours in J&K”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Jammu registered 26.7 degrees, Katra 23.8, Batote 19.6, Banihal 20.8 and Bhaderwah 18.8 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar recorded 21.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam and Gulmarg — 16.3 and 11.5 degrees respectively — as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh clocked 10 degrees, Leh 13.5 and Kargil 16. (Agencies)