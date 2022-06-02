Mainly dry weather in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

JAMMU Jun 2 : Jammu and Kashmir witnessed partly cloudy sky during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast mainly dry weather on Thursday.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours in J&K”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 11.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.3 and Gulmarg 3 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Both Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region clocked 9.4 degrees as the minimum temperature, while Jammu registered 27.7 degrees, Katra 25.2, Batote 15.1, Banihal 15.4 and Bhaderwah.