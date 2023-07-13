Mainly Dry Weather Forecast As Temp Rises At Most Places In J&K

SRINAGAR, Jul 13: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather with possibility of “isolated very light rain and thunderstorm” during next few days, the minimum temperature recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here said that “intermittent light to moderate rain” was expected at many places of J&K from July 15-17.

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.6°C against 16.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.0°C against 14.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.3°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.5°C against 14.9°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.9°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.5°C against 14.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.6°C against 11.2°C on previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.9°C against 27.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 18.7°C, Batote 18.5°C, Katra 22.3°C and Bhaderwah 16.3°C, the official said. (Agencies)