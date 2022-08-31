Mainly clear weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir: MeT

JAMMU, Aug 31: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Wednesday forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The weather was mainly clear in the union territory on Tuesday.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Jammu had 25.8 degrees, Katra 23.2, Batote 18.1, Banihal and Bhaderwah registered 15 and 17 degrees respectively.

Srinagar recorded 16.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 10.4 and Gulmarg 9.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh had 7.3 degrees, Leh 10.1 and Kargil 16 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)