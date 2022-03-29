Mainly clear weather in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hrs: MeT

JAMMU, March 29: Weather remained mainly dry in J&K and Kashmir on Monday as the weather office forecast same conditions during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly dry and clear in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 7.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.3 degrees and Gulmarg 5.2 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh had minus 3.4 degree, Leh 2.4 and Kargil 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu registered 18.5 degrees, Katra 17.8, Batote 12.7, Banihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 9.9 as the night’s lowest temperature. (Agencies)