Mahila Cong cautions people against divisive policies of BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: National general secretary of Mahila Congress Nagma on Tuesday cautioned people against divisive and anti-poor policies of the BJP government at the Centre and BJP-controlled administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a meeting of female Congress Corporators and other elected representatives at Jammu, Ms Nagma observed ideology of BJP is anti-poor and the only agenda of the party is to divide the country on communal lines to remain in power.

“BJP is pursuing divisive agenda to divert the attention of the people towards basic issues”, Nagma said and regretted that day to day problems of the common masses are compounding with every passing day but those at the helm of the affairs are indulged into deceitful tactics to divide people into communal and regional lines.

She said that the gap between the poor and rich is increasing because the present government is protecting the interests of only big corporate houses at the cost of poor people.

Jammu and Kashmir Mahila Congress president and Ex-MLA, Indu Pawar was also present during the function. She also facilitated joining of a group of Mahila workers in Congress party.

Speaking on the occasion, Indu Pawar hit out at the BJP’s policies on development. She said that the rising poverty, inflation, and violence in the country is being caused due to BJP’s wrong policies.

She said that BJP only came to power in the country after making false promises to the people but these promises are yet to be fulfilled.

“Poverty, inflation and violence are rampant in the country due to BJP’s wrong policies. Instead of following the inclusive policy, BJP is trying to impose the narrow divisive agenda”, she said.

Mahila Congress president also referred to the price hike as an anti-poor step taken by the BJP Government.

“We have to bring a change. If a change has to be brought, we have to spread the message of the Congress party among all sections of the society to mobilize people against anti-poor policies of the present regime”, Pawar maintained.