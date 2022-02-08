Jugal reviews achievements under schemes at DISHA meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 8: Member Parliament, Jammu-Poonch constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma chaired a meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee- ‘DISHA’ to review the physical and financial achievements under various centrally sponsored schemes being implemented in Samba district, here, today.

Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Keshav Dutt Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, Chief Engineer CPWD AIIMS, Project Director NHAI, SE PWD, SE PMGSY, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Suram Sharma, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Development, DISHA Members, and others were also present.

A detailed power point presentation on the achievements and progress of Centrally sponsored schemes and status of various ongoing developmental projects was given out in the beginning of the review meeting by the Deputy Commissioner, Samba. The positional achievements of MGNREGA, MUDRA, PMGSY, PMAY-G, NRLM, PMUJ, PMKSY, PMUY, SAUBHAGYA, IWMP, Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen, 14th FC, PMAY, Ayushman Bharat, ICDS, Social Welfare and others were informed.

DC apprised the MP about the action taken report on the decisions taken in the previous meeting of DISHA.

The MP instructed the concerned functionaries to make sure that the benefits under various Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) percolate to the targeted sections. He also stressed on creating mass awareness for the effective implementation of Central Sponsored Schemes at the grassroots level. The MP emphasized on optimum utilization of available resources and instructed the concerned officers for regular monitoring and follow- up of all ongoing development works to achieve quality parameters.

Meanwhile, MP instructed the district functionaries to ensure that the benefits under Government schemes reach to the last eligible beneficiaries in the district. “The idea of maximum governance of Government of India can only be achieved if all the officers work collectively with servitude outlook” added Member Parliament.

It was informed that in PMAY (G) 795 and PMAY (U) 165 houses have been constructed, in PMGSY 196.924 rural connectivity has been established, in health sector PHC Utterbehni has been completed at an Rs 495.52 cost augmenting medical health scenario, in Jal Jeevan Mission 105 schemes are being executed with 74.98% financial achievement, under SAUBHAGYA Scheme 6064 households have been electrified.