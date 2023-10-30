Maharashtra | NCP MLA Prakash Solanke’s Residence Set On Fire By Pro-Maratha Reservation Protestors

Beed (Maharashtra), Oct 30: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke’s residence in Maharashtra’s Beed was on Monday set on fire by a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors.

Solanke said that he and his family were safe adding that there was a huge loss of property due to fire.

“I was inside my home when it was attacked. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe but there is a huge loss of property due to fire,” Solanke said.

This comes amidst an indefinite fast by activist Manoj Jarange who sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Manoj Jarange Patil (Maratha reservation activist) should take note of the fact what turn this protest is taking. It is going in the wrong direction.”

He also cautioned people against inciting violence in the name of Maratha reservation and said that due to certain people, suspicion is being cast on the entire movement.

“Those who are involved in violence should also keep in mind that it also harms the Maratha society and their families will also suffer due to it,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule blamed the failure of the Home Minister and the state government.

“This is a complete failure of the Home Minister of Maharashtra and the government. This is the failure of triple-engine government in Maharashtra. Today an MLA’s house is set on fire, what is the Home Ministry and Home Minister doing? It is their responsibility,” Sule said.

A crucial meeting of the Maharashtra sub-committee was held today to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. After the meeting, Chief Minister Shinde said that the government has formed an advisory board under the leadership of various retired Judges to look into the matter.

The meeting was attended by BJP ministers Chandrakant Dada Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse from Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction, Minister Dilip Walse Patil from Nationalist Congress (Ajit Pawar faction).

Manoj Jarange Patil, who works as a coordinator for the Maratha Morcha, is on a hunger strike unto death demanding reservation for the Maratha community. (Agencies)