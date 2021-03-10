Maha Shivratri 2021 Date: Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat And All About Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is on Thursday. Devotees of Lord Shiva across the world celebrate Maha Shivratri. The ‘Great Night of Lord Shiva’ is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Maha Shivratri is observed on the ‘Chaturdashi Krishna Paksha’ or 14th day of the New Moon phase in the month of ‘Phalguna’ according to the Hindu calendar. On Shivratri, devotees bathe in the Ganga or other rivers nearby and visit Shiva temples with milk, fruits and other offerings for the god. Observing a strict fast is also a significant part of the rituals of Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date and time in India

Shivratri is on Thursday, March 11

Nishita Kaal (night) Puja Time is from 12:06 AM to 12:55 AM on March 12

Shivaratri Parana Time is from 6:34 AM to 3:02 PM on March 12

Shivratri first prahar puja time is from 6:27 PM to 9:29 PM on March 12

Shivratri second prahar puja time is from 9:29 PM to 12:31 AM on March 12

Shivratri third prahar puja time is from 12:31 AM to 03:32 AM on March 12

Shivratri fourth prahar puja time is from 3:32 AM to 06:34 AM on March 12

Chaturdashi tithi or time begins at 2:39 PM on March 11 and ends at 3:02 PM on March 12.

Maha Shivratri Puja Vidhi

Fasting on Maha Shivratri is a very old tradition. Devotees take a holy dip in the river on Shivratri and visit a nearby Shiva temple for darshan and puja. The next day, an abhishek (bathing Shiva idols) is performed in temples. The abhishek is performed using different thimgs like milk, rose water, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, sugar and water. Devotees also a mix of all these items on the Shivling while chanting mantras.

Various items like the bilipatra and dhatura flowers and several kinds of fruits are offered. Devotees fast for the entire day; some do eat fruits and coconut water. Some devotees do nirjala upvaas or fasting without drinking water.

Puja for Maha Shibratri is done in all the four prahars through the night. Prahar referes to the different times of the day. In India, a day is divided into Ashta Prahar or eight three-hour periods.