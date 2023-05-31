Maha Samprokshana fete of Jammu Tirupati Balaji temple on June 8

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams<(TTD) is organising the Ankurarpanam fete on June 3 for the Maha Samprokshana commemoration program slated on June 8 of the newly built Sri Venkateswara temple at Majin village of Jammu .

The temple heralding the nationwide Sanatana Hindu Dharma campaign of TTD provides a divine ambience to devotees proceeding towards Matha Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

On June 4 morning the Vaidika programs of Pancha Gavyavasana, Vastu Homam, Akalmasha prayaschitta Homa,Raksha bandhanam will be performed in the morning followed by Agni pratista, Kumbha sthapana, kumbharadhana and Vishesha Homa in the evening.

On June 5 ,the programs willbe Akshinmochana,Nava Kalash snapana , Pancha Gavya divasam, and evening rituals in the yagashala.

On June 6 the programs consisted of Nava Kalasa snapanam, kshiradivasam, and yagashala programs in the evening.

On June 7 the program included Jaladivasam, ratnavyasam, dhatuvasam, vimana Kalasa sthapana,bimba sthapana(Vigraha Pratishta) and later in the evening Maha shanti thirumanjanam , followed by shayanadivasam events.

On the final day, June 8 the celestial Maha Samprokshana fête will be held in the Mithuna lagnam between 7.30am -8.15 am.

The temple will be open for Sarva Darshan from 09.30 am onwards and in the evening a grand Srivari (Lord Balaji) Kalyanotsavam will be performed.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy,TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy,several local leaders, officers and large number of devotees are expected to participate.