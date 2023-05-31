DGP visits PTS Manigam, inaugurates multi-activity block

Sanctions retirement gift of Rs 1.38 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, visited the Police Training School (PTS) in Manigam today.

Accompanied by other senior officials, he inaugurated a multi-activity block for the trainees, which includes facilities such as a moot court, CCTNS Lab, and smart classes.

During the visit, the Indoor faculty of PTS demonstrated a live trial of an NDPS case in the moot court, identifying investigation flaws.

The DGP praised the efforts of PTS and expressed hope that the trainees’ mock trials in the moot court would enhance their understanding of court etiquettes and improve their investigation skills. He emphasized that the CCTNS Lab would strengthen the police’s crime investigation and tracking network.

The DGP also witnessed a demonstration parade featuring innovative drill techniques by J&K Police contingents, including Korean and Russian drills, camouflage techniques, and an entertainment parade.

Addressing the trainees and staff, the DGP appreciated the excellent training modules provided by PTS.

He encouraged the introduction of more training programs, especially for investigating officers, to enhance their skills. He highlighted the significance of police training institutes, stating that they serve as mini Jammu and Kashmir, bringing together personnel from all parts of the Union Territory.

The DGP informed the audience that training for women battalions had begun in Jammu, while training for border battalions candidates would commence soon.

He emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir Police is a professional and competent force, and maintaining its quality and proficiency requires dedicated efforts from everyone.

The DGP commended the Principal of PTS Manigam, Showkat Hussain Shah, for his endeavors and initiatives during his tenure in the institution.

Meanwhile, the DGP also sanctioned a retirement gift of Rs 1.38 crores in favour of 138 polcie personnel who are retiring from the services today after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.

Additionally, a statement issued from Police Headquarters said that Police Hospital Jammu has made available the paediatrician consultation in order to provide paediatric facilities to the children of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

The Medical Superintendent of Jammu Police Hospital has asked all the children of the JKP personnel to get consultation from the hospital.