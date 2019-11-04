Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah

NEW DELHI : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah the latter’s residence here on Monday.

The meeting assumes significance in view of stalemate in government formation in the western state even after ten days of election results where BJP bagged 105 seats – a loss of 17 seats from its tally of 122 in the previous assembly election.

However, officially it has been given out that the Chief Minister is meeting Mr Shah to seek additional assistance from the central government for farmers affected due to unseasonal rain in Maharashtra.

BJP’s oldest ally Shiv Sena, which picked up 56 seats in last month’s polls, has continued to put pressure on its partner.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut has sought an appointment with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari but has termed the meeting only a courtesy call.

Sena is demanding chief minister’s post for itself on rotational basis, something Mr Fadnavis has said was never promised.

In the meantime, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here.

(agencies)