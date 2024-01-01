Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

By
Daily Excelsior
-

TOKYO, Jan 1: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.
Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported. (Agencies)