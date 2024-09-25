Madhya Pradesh HC’s new Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait takes oath

BHOPAL, Sept 25: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

He was administered the oath of office by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at a function in the Raj Bhawan here.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues were among dignitaries present on the occasion. (PTI)