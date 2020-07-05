Madhav arrives on 3-day visit to Leh, holds close-door meetings

BJP stresses on bringing Dorjay back

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 5: BJP national general secretary and incharge UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Ram Madhav arrived here on three day visit today. His visit holds significance following some recent development in BJP Ladakh unit.

To discuss various issues pertaining to party and political situation in the UT, Madhav soon after his arrival held separate closed door meetings with Councillors headed by Hill Council Chairman, Gyal P Wangyal in presence of Member of Parliament, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

He also had meetings with BDC Chairperson, Mandal presidents, District Executive Body headed by district president, Dorjay Angchok. Kargil delegation led by party district president, Ali Mazaj, BJYM president Mohammad Hassan Pasha and former J&K Legislative Council Chairman, Haji Anayat Ali also met Ram Madhav at hotel Grand Dragon today. Delegation from Zanskar led by Cha constituency Councillor Stanzin Lakpa also met BJP national general secretary with a demand to announce separate district for Zanskar region at earliest.

Sources said Madhav held detailed discussions with these leaders over prevailing political situation in the Ladakh UT.

Talking to Excelsior, Chairman Hill Council Gyal P Wangyal said various issues were discussed with BJP national general secretary during the meeting today but no final decision was taken as yet and same was likely to be taken tomorrow.

He said the main issue put before Madhav by Hill Development Council was about the new financial rule due to which they are facing problems in Ladakh in execution of development works as working season is less here in comparison to other parts of the country. “We demanded some relaxation in the financial rules in view of the problems being faced by us”, he added.

He said even the tendering of works takes about two months and then the working season is not more than five months in this region. In view of the same we demanded some relaxation from Government of India in this regard.

He said no doubt the new financial rules will bring transparency and efficiency but “we have different problems in this hilly region due to vagaries of weather and the same needs to be taken into the consideration”.

He said the decision on BJP UT president will also be taken tomorrow as the meeting remained inconclusive today. However, sources in the party said that majority in BJP favoured bringing former party president and ex Minister Chering Dorjay who recently quit the party post back in BJP fold.

It is learned that all Councillors reportedly requested Ram Madhav to bring back Dorjay Lakrook into party fold. They also reportedly made complaint against UT Administration sidelining the Councillors. The Councillors reportedly appealed for strengthening the Hill Council by brining amendment in the Council Act.

The BDC Chairperson reportedly requested Ram Madhav to help them to get their office set up so that they can work smoothly. He also requested him to get the Block Development Council fund sanctioned to carry out various development activities in their respective blocks.

Madhav will also attend His Holiness Dalai Lama and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee birthday celebrations at BJP party office tomorrow.

It may be recalled that BJP UT president and senior most in the party, former Minister Chering Dorjay Lakrook resigned from party post in May blaming UT administration for its failure to evacuate the passengers, patients, pilgrims and students stranded in various parts of the country in time after the outbreak of Coronavirus. Lakrook in his resignation had openly blamed UT administration for undermining Hill Council thereby clearly neglecting the people mandate.

Hill Council led by its chairman openly staged a dharna protest in front of Raj Niwas over stranded passengers issue in April which forced UT Administration to announce special fund to bring back stranded Ladakhis.

An audio conference between BJP local leaders with party State Unit leader also got leaked into public domain in which local leaders including MP and Hill Council Chairman accused UT Administration headed by Lt Governor, RK Mathur for taking number of decisions without consulting Hill Council. Madhav’s visit is expected to solve the rift between Council and UT for better coordination between them in future.

Sources said that Madhav’s visit will sort out the issues in the party which is presently headless in Ladakh UT.