Machail Yatra | Chari Mubarak Received At Doda Amid Religious Fervour, Leaves For Kishtwar

DODA, Aug 18: The sacred Charri of Chandi Maa Machail Yatra reached Doda last evening, drawing a huge crowd of devotees at the Ramlila ground.

Thousands of devotees gathered to greet the charri yatra amid bhajans and resounding chants in praise of Chandi Maa. The Charri yatra visited Doda town after many years, which spread a wave of contentment and joy among the residents. The routing of the Holy Mace through Doda town is expected to bring religious tourism and also strengthen brotherhood within and among the people of the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar.

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, and ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti received the Holly Mace at the Y-Junction at Doda-Pul Doda road and accompanied it up to Ramlila ground. The Charri Mubarak was also sent off by the DC and SSP this morning for its ultimate destination towards Kishtwar’s Machail area.

During the event, DC Doda inspected the facilities available at the Ramlila ground, asking the management committee to ensure proper arrangements for the yatris. Concerned departments were asked to provide all logistic support to the management committee of the yatra during its stay in the town and enroute towards Kishtwar.