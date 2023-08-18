J&K Police Arrest A Jeweller In Pulwama District For Selling Counterfeit Gold Ornaments

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Police on Friday arrested a jeweller in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district for allegedly selling counterfeit gold ornaments.

Police in Pulwama received a series of complaints against the jeweller Sajad Ah Zargar, operating a gold shop named Diamond Jewellers at AL-Ahmad complex near Shaheed Farooq Chowk Pulwama, who allegedly deceived customers with counterfeit gold ornaments and has been engaging in this fraudulent activity for an extended period.

Acting swiftly, the accused jeweller involved in the commission of crime was arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody, a police statement said.

Accordingly, a case was registered at Police Station Pulwama, and a thorough investigation has been initiated.

Police said the arrest follows a meticulous investigation into allegations of counterfeit gold ornaments being sold to innocent customers, shedding light on a series of complaints against the accused.

This apprehension serves as a stern warning to those involved in fraudulent practices, as J&K Police remains vigilant in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, Police added. (Agencies)