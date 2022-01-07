Lupin launches Molnupiravir to treat Covid

MUMBAI, Jan 7: Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Molnupiravir in India under the brand name Molnulup to treat Covid-19.

This drug has been given emergency use authorization by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19, with oxygen level less than 93 per cent, and the ones who have a high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalization.

Internationally, Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral that has been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat mild-to-moderate cases of Covid-19 in adults.

Administered orally, Molnupiravir inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Covid-19. Pre-clinical and clinical data have shown Molnupiravir to be effective against the most common SARS-CoV-2 variants including Gamma, Delta and Mu variants.

Molnupiravir should be initiated as soon as possible after a diagnosis of Covid-19 and within five days of onset of symptoms.

Clinical data points suggest that Molnupiravir may be a game-changer for the most vulnerable and immuno-suppressed patients. This would include factors such as obesity, older age (60 plus years), diabetes or heart disease.

