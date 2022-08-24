Lumpy Disease has no effect on cow milk, safe to consume: J&K ACS

JAMMU, Aug 24: In the aftermath of a lumpy disease threat looming large in cattle in several parts of Jammu region the Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo said the virus has no effect on cow milk and it is safe to consume.

Lumpy disease has no effect on cow milk and it is completely safe to consume, Dulloo told UNI.

The ACS said, the disease doesn’t transmit to humans.

We are focusing on testing, vaccination and treatment of the animals and the recovery rate is good, said Dulloo, stating that the department is also conducting door-to-door sampling and treatment of animals.

We will also be making people aware of myths about lumpy disease so that people can safely consume the milk, he added and said that the Government has aggressively launched an awareness campaign.

Charing a meeting here on August 10, Dulloo said the public must be assured that there is no need to panic and that the Government is taking every step to mitigate the disease.

He directed to advertise ‘1962’ helpline number of the Animal Husbandry besides strategizing ‘ring vaccination’ procedures for areas infested with the LSD.

However, speaking to UNI, a dairy product dealer said, the sale of cow milk has come down by 20 to 25 percent and people prefer buffalo milk or tetra packs.

The Government should spread a message among the general public on milk consumption, he said.

The office of the District Magistrate Jammu on Wednesday also issued guidelines on Prevention and Control of Lumpy Skin Disease stating that it is highly contagious in nature and is spreading in bovine animals.

People are advised to immediately separate infected animal from healthy animals, control of vector population using insect repellents, cleaning and disinfection of infected premises/sheds using phenol 2 percent for 15 minutes/sodium hypochlorite 2-3 percent /formalin 1 percent, strictly restrict the movement of animal and seek immediate help from nearest Veterinary centre for treatment.

The administration has also issued an 18001807205 helpline number for the public.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa taking stock of the measures taken to control Lumpy Skin disease emphasized upon the officers to generate mass awareness regarding precautions and treatment of the infectious disease which was spreading in cows and buffaloes.

The officials were asked to identify a place to quarantine the infected animals and ensure disposal of dead animals in two days. (Agencies)