Crime Branch arrests disengaged engineer for misusing official status

Srinagar, Aug 24: Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday arrested a dismissed engineer of Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board who allegedly misrepresented himself as State Level Technical Expert (SLTE) in Srinagar.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir arrested an accused identified as Hakim Muzamil, a resident of Baghwanpora Lal Bazar Srinagar upon the receipt of a written complaint filed by Managing Director J&K Housing Board.

The complainant alleged that the accused Engineer who has been disengaged from J&K Housing Board as State level Technical expert (SLTC), is misrepresenting himself as SLTC Expert of the Board and misusing Official Seal.

Crime Branch Kashmir conducted an enquiry into the matter & during probe the allegations leveled had got prima facie established and accordingly a Case FIR No. 67/2022 U/S 420, 467, 468,471,120-B IPC of Police Station EOW of Crime Branch Kashmir has been registered. (Agencies)