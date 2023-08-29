Lt Governor’s Greetings On Raksha Bandhan

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my greetings and good wishes to the people.

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Rakhi symbolizes love, compassion, affection and mutual trust between sisters and brothers. May the spirit of this festival strengthen the familial bond, unity, harmony and brotherhood in the society and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all,” the Lt Governor said.