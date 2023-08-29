Bhaderwah Rajma, Ramban Sulai Honey Bag GI Tag

JAMMU, Aug 29: Two world famous local specialty products namely Bhaderwah Rajma and Ramban Sulai Honey have earned coveted geographical Indication Tag which signifies a great leap forward in promoting these exceptionally popular products of Jammu Division at international level. This was disclosed today by Director Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Jammu, K. K. Sharma here at Krishi Bhawan.

The Director informed that the process for GI Tagging of these products was initiated by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Jammu and finally it was granted today.

A geographical indication or Geographical Indication Tags is a trade name or label applied to a particular product that designates a particular geographic region or country of origin. The GI tag’s primary feature is its uniqueness, which guards against any form of third-party misuse. The Geographical Indications (GI) is a form of intellectual property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.

Now, only an authorized user has the exclusive rights to use the Geographical Indication in relation to these products,” stated the Director Agriculture. He further added “No person can copy it from beyond their geographical areas. This will prevent unauthorized use of these registered Geographical Indication goods by third parties and will boost exports and promote their brands at international level,” the official said.

GI tagging will also promote economic prosperity of locals in the geographical territory and will act as a tool for social economic growth of the producer.

Pertinently, During one of the visits of PM Modi to Britain in 2015, he had gifted this organic Sulai honey to Queen Elizabeth.