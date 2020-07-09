Lt Governor visits Kulgam; meets delegations

*Inaugurates projects, lays foundation stones

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 9: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today visited district Kulgam and interacted with about 15 delegations including representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, traders’ federation, Awquaf committees, transporters, fruit and vegetable growers association, senior citizens and ST community members to take first hand appraisal of the developmental needs of the area, besides taking stock of the various projects and works under execution.

Lt Governor also inaugurated projects and laid foundations stones of various works of public importance.

During the interaction, the members of the delegations put forth a number of demands pertaining to drinking water, power supply, package for transporters, augmentation of receiving stations, flood protection bunds for residential areas, installation of solar lights for remote ST areas, development of play fields, beautification of Veshoo Nallah, approval for Polytechnic College at Yaripora and early completion of PHC Yaripora, transformer and restoration of power supply to the Badijalan and completion of works already taken under B2V2, besides release of work done claims of the years 2016 to 2018 taken and executed under MGNREGA.

Lieutenant Governor observed that the Government is putting dedicated efforts in reaching out to the people of J&K to address their issues and grievances and meet their developmental aspirations.

He assured the delegations about quick redressal of the problems and fulfillment of their genuine demands. He also said that an amount of Rs 1200 crore has been already sanctioned for upgradation of Power infrastructure, and directed Superintending Engineer PDD to restore power supply to the remote areas within 15 days.

He further directed the concerned Engineers for completion of languishing projects for which funds have already been released.

He said that the Government is providing free Health Insurance to about 25 lakh families of J&K under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Further, Power, Roads, Healthcare and Education are the priority sectors for the Government, for which the administration is working tirelessly, he added.

He directed DDC Kulgam to identify land for the rehabilitation of victims of 2014 floods belonging to Adigatnoo village.

Lieutenant Governor also sanctioned Rs 2 crores for completion of bypass road from Laroo to Fruit Mandi, including construction of embankment at three vulnerable spots at Khudwani on Nallah Veshoo.

During his visit, the Lt Governor laid the foundation stone of 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at an estimated cost of Rs. 7.50 Cr, steel truss bridge over Zadran nallah at Kanchloo Kund with an estimated cost of Rs. 45 lakhs under the 13th Finance Commission.

He also e-inaugurated a ramp and lift facility in District Hospital Kulgam, Rural Haat at Devsar at an estimated cost of Rs 84 lakhs, double circuit 11 KV line from Nillow to Mohammad Pora Kulgam under PMDP and a 2×10 MVA receiving station at Yaripora .

Those present included Member Parliament, Nazir Ahmad Laway, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, DDC Kulgam, Dr. Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Directors of Education, Health, Rural Development, Chief Engineers of R&B, Jal Shakti, I&FC and District officers.