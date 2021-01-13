Lt Governor visits family of slain goldsmith Satpal Nischal, who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, JANUARY 13: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited the family of slain goldsmith, Satpal Nischal, who was killed by terrorists at his shop at Saraibala, Srinagar a few days ago, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

Strongly condemning the killing, the Lt Governor said that a high-level investigation has already been initiated and assured the family members that culprits involved in this heinous act of violence will be brought to justice very soon.

The Lieutenant Governor paid condolences to the family members of the deceased and said that such despicable and cowardly act will not go unpunished.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by the family members that their family is residing in Kashmir for the last 50 years and during this long period, they are living with local people with very cordial relations.

During his visit, Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sh. Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, and Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.