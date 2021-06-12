Lt Governor visits ADGP Jammu; condoles his father’s demise

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the residence of Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu here and extended condolences to the latter on the demise of his father, Upendra Prasad Singh.

The Lt Governor, accompanied by his Principal Secretary Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, conveyed his commiserations to the bereaved family, close relatives and friends, and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.