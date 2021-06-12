Lt Gen Joshi felicitates war heroes, veer naris, lauds valour of J&K people for key role in many Ops

JAMMU: Northern Command Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Saturday laid a wreath to Swarnim Vijay Mashaal and paid tributes to fallen heroes at the Warrior’s Grove War Memorial, Crossed Swords Division, Akhnoor as a part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

The Army Commander accompanied by Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC White Knight Corps was briefed on the saga and valour of gallant soldiers of Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. A documentary on the 1971 Indo-Pak War was screened for the audience.

The General officer felicitated Veer Naris and war heroes of the 1971 Indo Pak war at Akhnoor.

The GOC-in-C, a war hero and Vir Chakra awardee, appreciated the veterans for their invaluable services for the motherland.

He also expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices of the Veer Naris. Lt Gen Joshi also interacted with all veterans and Veer Naris following CoVID protocol.

He expressed gratitude and acknowledged the contributions of the populace of Jammu and Kashmir who have played a pivotal role during various operations.

He assured Veer Naris and veterans of full support at all times as was extended during the COVID pandemic.

He motivated them to take maximum benefits from the facilities rendered by the Indian Army at their doorstep including Covid Care Facilities, Covid vaccination, Covid preventive measures and Govt schemes etc. (agency)