Lt Governor takes ride in Olectra Greentech’s electric bus from Raj Bhawan to Trikuta Nagar

Government committed to provide quality transport facilities to public: Lt Governor

JAMMU, Dec 18: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today took a ride in Olectra Greentech’s electric bus from Raj Bhavan till Trikuta Nagar, which is on a trial run in J&K to augment inter-city and intra-city transport facilities.

Arun Kumar AGM Sales and Marketing, Olectra Greentech Ltd, briefed the Lt Governor about the functioning, features and technical aspects of the bus during the ride. He apprised the Lt Governor that it is a seven meter Olectra K6 Electric Bus which has seating capacity of 24 plus driver, and single charge range of 160 KM with 80% status of charge.

Briefing about the other features, the AGM apprised the Lt Governor that the bus has many other modern features like GPS, Public Announcement System, Air Conditioner, Smart Ticketing, 2 USB ports per seat, Emergency Stop etc.

While enquiring about the performance of the bus, the Lt Governor suggested the representatives of the Company to keep proper luggage space to facilitate the passengers during their journey.

The Lt Governor said that the J&K Government is committed to provide quality transport facilities to the public in the UT and said that the unprecedented augmentation of the public transport system will boost revenue generation as more and more viable and lucrative routes will be included in the operational network of transportation.

The Electric Bus will be on trail run on different inter-city and intra-city routes to access its technical, mechanical stability and other practical aspects.

Pertinently, during a meeting with the Chairman of Olectra Greentech Ltd, the Lt Governor had asked him to send two electric buses on a trial basis, one each for Srinagar and Jammu. Depending upon the trial outcome, the government will decide future course of action for inter-city and intra-city transport facilities and 150-200 e-Buses would be introduced in the transport sector soon in a phased manner.