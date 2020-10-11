Lt Governor takes comprehensive review of various NHPC projects in J&K

Ratle project to become reality soon

*Modalities for expediting Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar projects finalized

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha took a comprehensive review of the status of various projects of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here today.

With the intervention of Lt Governor, modalities have been finalized for the upcoming 850MW, new joint venture Ratle project which will augment the existing generation capacity in the region. The meeting also decided that the supplementary MoU will be finalized through joint discussions between MoP(GOI), GoJK (JKSPDC) and NHPC.

Threadbare discussions were also held to fast-track the execution of the upcoming Pakal Dul, Kiru, and Kwar projects. Cumulatively, the upcoming power projects will generate 6298MW at the cost of Rs 54593 crores substantially enhancing the generation capacity in the region.

Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), NHPC Limited, AK Singh briefed the Lt Governor regarding the details of commissioned and generation capacity of NHPC’s Power Stations across J&K, besides the present status of the NHPC projects under execution in the UT.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed about the completed projects of NHPC in J&K and their generation capacity included – Power Stations- Salal (Stage I & II), MW 690 ; URI-I , MW 480; Dulhasti- MW 390; Sewa II, MW 120; Uri II, MW, 240 and Kishanganga, MW 330; collectively generating 2250 MW.

The Lt Governor issued on-spot directions for completion of ongoing projects and called for better synergy between agencies for making J&K a power surplus region in the country. Remove bottlenecks, if any, hampering the completion of the projects, he added.

Stressing on speedy completion of the projects, he directed the concerned officers for completion of all projects within the set timelines. He also asked the NHPC functionaries to take innovative measures and explore various conventional and non-conventional sources for the development of hydropower sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor enquired about the CSR works being carried out by the NHPC in the field of Healthcare, Education, Swachh Bharat and Vocational Training. He also sought details of the Direct & Indirect Employment generated through NHPC projects to residents of J&K.

It was also informed that NHPC has played a significant role in Rural Electrification in 5 districts – Kathua, Udhampur, Jammu, Srinagar, and Budgam.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; AK Singh, CMD, NHPC; V K Maini, Executive Director, NHPC; Deepak Saigal, GM, Nodal Officer, Ratle; A.K. Choudhary, Managing Director, Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPL) and other senior functionaries of NHPC, PDD and CVPPL attended the meeting.