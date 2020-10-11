4 die of Corona in Valley, 362 test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Kashmir today reported 362 cases of COVID-19 taking the overall Jammu and Kashmir tally to 83, 633 while four people died of Coronavirus in Valley taking the death toll in J&K to 1324.

Srinagar reported 147, Budgam 48, Baramulla 42, Pulwama 23, Kupwara 20, Anantnag 35, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 20, Kulgam 10 and Shopian 5 fresh cases of COVID-19 today.

Srinagar has 16650 positive cases with 1696 active, 14638 recovered, 316 deaths; Baramulla has 4889 positive cases with 1487 active, 3272 recovered, 130 deaths; Pulwama reported 4235 positive cases with 288 active cases, 3874 recovered, 73 deaths; Kulgam has 2339 positive cases with 90 active, 2206 recoveries, 43 deaths; Shopian has 2094 positive cases with 108 active, 1954 recovered, 32 deaths; Anantnag district has 3791 positive cases with 376 active, 3346 recovered, 69 deaths; Budgam has 5399 positive cases with 713 active and 4597 recovered, 89 deaths; Kupwara has 3905 positive cases with 623 active, 3212 recovered, 70 deaths; Bandipora has 3686 positive cases with 354 active, 3291 recovered, 41 deaths and Ganderbal has 3155 positive cases with 277 active cases, 2848 recoveries and 30 deaths.

Out of 83633 positive cases, 10466 are active, 71845 have recovered and 1322 have died including 893 in Kashmir division.

And out of 1839765 samples processed, 1756132 have tested negative and 83633 as positive.

Moreover, 890 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 430 from Kashmir division.

Those who died include a 52-year-old woman from Batamaloo in Srinagar district, an 80-year-old from Singpora in Baramulla district, an 88-year-old from Sheeri in district Baramulla and a 50-year-old man from Pulwama district.

With these deaths, 1324 people died of Coronavirus so far in J&K including 895 from Kashmir.