LG inaugurates sports infrastructure across J&K worth Rs 49.78 cr

‘Playground in each Panchayat to help introduce 15 lakh youngsters to sports’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Giving a massive impetus to the overall sports ecosystem across the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated sports infrastructure worth Rs. 49.78 cr and laid foundation of projects costing Rs 10.5 cr across Jammu and Kashmir.

In a colourful event held at Pologround, the Lt Governor inaugurated a Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall worth Rs 5 cr in the presence of Kewal Kumar Sharma, Farooq Khan Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Baseer Ahmad Khan – Advisors to the Lt Governor; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department; Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K; Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal, SSP, Srinagar and scores of enthusiastic children.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor laid the foundation stones for Artificial Rugby Turf costing Rs 5 cr and a Synthetic Hockey Turf worth Rs 5.5 cr. Both projects will be completed in next financial year. He also e-inaugurated various PMDP projects and JKIDFC Projects worth Rs 17.03 cr and Rs 27.75 cr respectively.

While addressing the gathering on the sidelines of inauguration of various sports related projects at Polo Ground, the Lt Governor observed that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir has immense sports potential with many players from the UT representing the country in different sports. J&K is witnessing new revolution in Sports Sector. The UT is equally equipped like other states of India and is ready to produce world-class sportspersons, he added.

Acknowledging this sports potential of J&K, Prime Minister has sanctioned Rs 200 cr under the Prime Minister’s Development Package for upgradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field. The package, which was aimed at boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities and providing professional coaches, has brought a revolution in the sports sector of J&K, the Lt Governor maintained.

With the combination of world class facilities, coaches and continuous monitoring and mentoring, we can certainly create the environment for empowerment, leadership and self-esteem among our children. ‘Consistent mentoring and monitoring is needed so that neither sportspersons nor coaches face any shortage of resources’, he said.

I have a suggestion, we have prepared World Class Sporting facilities, now we need expert coaches and performance oriented staff so that our players can match the International standards, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor termed the recently established sports infrastructure and facilities in J&K as historic. J&K is equally equipped like other States of India and is ready to produce world-class sportspersons, he said.

‘In addition to infrastructure and resources, world class training is indispensable for producing world class talent. Today’s Jammu & Kashmir is equally equipped like other States of the country and therefore we can expect some top achievers in future events under Khelo India’, the Lt Governor remarked.

Laying stress on execution of works in a time-bound manner, the Lt Governor observed that apart from the projects inaugurated today, 81 other projects are already completed with a cost of Rs 108 crores. Another Rs 30 crores have been released by the Government for construction of a playground in every panchayat of the UT. ‘It is aimed that around 15 lakh youth be trained in various indoor and outdoor games to overhaul the sports ecosystem of J&K’, he asserted.

For promotion of sports at the grass root level, each panchayat has been provided with sports kits during the recently concluded Back to Village-3 as per the local requirements.

The Lt Governor observed that infrastructure is essential but at the same time, motivation and world class training is also required. Prime Minister’s interaction with Afshan Ashiq, a famous female Football player from the UT during Fit India Online Dialogue will certainly provide a morale boost to the local players.

The rapid promotion of sports in J&K, especially at the rural sector has developed a sense of hope that the J&K will definitely feature among the top 10 medal winners in the next Khelo India Youth Games, he added.

Taking cognizance of certain media reports about non availability of sports equipment for young Roller Ball players from Nowhatta, the Lt Governor directed for providing necessary support to these sportspersons at the earliest.

‘We need to take services of expert coaches, like Kuldeep Handoo, and other performance oriented support staff to identify and hone the hidden talents of the region to help them achieve international performance standards’, concluded the Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, Dronacharya Awardee, Wushu Coach, Kuldeep Handoo was also honoured by the Lt Governor for being the first in the UT to receive the prestigious Dronacharya Award. Various other sports personalities were also honoured by the Lt Governor and Sports equipment was also distributed among the aspiring sportspersons.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor reiterated the Government’s commitment towards the development of overall sports environment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Special focus has been laid on providing the sports persons of the UT with all the requisite facilities and the UT Government will put a comprehensive mechanism in place to replicate the similar sports infrastructure, inaugurated today, across the entire Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

PMDP Projects worth Rs 17.03 cr inaugurated today includes: 04 Multipurpose Indoor Sports Halls at – Shadipora Sumbal, Bandipora; Billawar, Kathua; Kotrenka Rajouri and Samba.

JKIDFC Projects worth Rs 25 cr inaugurated today includes: Development of Sports Stadiums at – Reasi, Nowshera Rajouri and Kalakote Rajouri; Development of Play-fields at – Wullarhama, Pahalgam, Cheva Khurd Pulwama, Shastri Nagar Jammu , Marh, Gogo Rangreth, Harinambal Natipora; Lighting of Playfields at – Naid Khai, R.S Pura, Hiranagar, Green Field Gandhi Nagar, Seer Hamdan, Kupwara near BHSS, Bemina Srinagar, Shopian, Sopore, Nowshera, Kalakote, Lamberi; Development of K.K. Hakku Stadium by way of approach road, parking, change room (B&G) etc, Construction of pavilion at K.K. Hakku Hockey Stadium Jammu; Construction of sports field at Sainik Colony Jammu; restoration of Basketball Courts at SKMASC Gindun Rajbagh; restoration and completion of Squash Hall at SKMASC Gindun Rajbagh Srinagar Phase-I; renovation /upgradation of Saifuddin Club SKISC Srinagar and construction of pavilion block at Gani Memorial Stadium Srinagar.