Jammu, May 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book titled “Vishwasthali-My Pride” authored by Shiv Kumar Padha, at Raj Bhawan, today.
He congratulated the author and publisher for the excellent work.
Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu Samba Kathua range, Dr Yog Raj Padha among others were present.
Lt Governor Releases Shiv Kumar Padha’s Book “Vishwasthali-My Pride”
Jammu, May 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book titled “Vishwasthali-My Pride” authored by Shiv Kumar Padha, at Raj Bhawan, today.