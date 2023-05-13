Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh Visits Baramulla, Takes Stock Of Judiciary Infrastructure

Stresses on Adoption of Compassionate Attitude towards Litigants

Also Distributes Prosthetic Aids/ Cheques Among Beneficiaries, Assures Every Possible Support from Judiciary

Baramulla, May 13: Chief justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh today paid his maiden visit to Baramulla district where he inspected the functioning of District Court Baramulla and also inagurated second National Lok Adalat here.

On the occasion, Chief Justice was welcomed with guard of honour by a squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Registrar General Shahzad Azeem, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice Mahinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure,In-charge Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, besides other functionaries of all concerned departments were present on the occasion.

At the outset, Justice N. Kotiswar inagurated second National Lok Adalat at District Court Baramulla organised by District Legal Services Authority Baramulla during which a cases with different natures were settled amicably.

The Chief Justice also distributed tricycles and other prosthetic aids including hearing aids and wheelchairs among the specially abled beneficiaries besides two cheques worth Rs. 26 lacs handed over to the victims under MACT.

while interacting with the beneficiaries, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh assured them all possible support from judiciary in order to make their lives easy and comfortable. He said that the persons with physical challenges need to be taken care-off by society.

After inagurating National Lok Adalat, Chief Justice held a brief interaction with all concerned in respect of the augmentation of the infrastructure for all the courts of Baramulla district.

During his visit, the Chief Justice was appraised regarding the progress of Judiciary proceedings. It was given out that various new and innovative methods have been introduced from time to time to make justice delivery easier to the public.

After taking a review meeting, the Chief Justice also inspected every section of court complex and interacted with the members of Bar Association Baramulla during which President Bar Association Baramulla appraised the Judge with regard to various issues hampering the functioning of the Court viz. appointment of Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Placement of Permanent Judge for Juvenile Justice Board, Permanent Secretary District Legal Services Authority Baramulla besides providing 50 Chambers for Lawyers equipped with necessary facilities.

The Chief Justice after hearing all the issues and demands said that the issues raised would be considered as a priority and will be resolved in a time bound manner.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice stressed on the timely disposal of the old cases for advancement of the cause of justice and also to ensure that doors of Justice are accessible to the common man without any hindrance being faced by them and stressed upon the Judicial Officers to work with zeal honesty and dedication.

Later, the Chief Justice also visited Court Complex Uri and inspected the functioning of the Court besides interacting with the members of Bar Association Uri.

He said that all facilities shall be made available at the Court Complex Chadoora including separate washroom facility for female staff and lawyers and works including road development and lawn beautification be taken up on priority.