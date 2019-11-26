Lt Governor reads out ‘Preamble’ to mark Constitution Day celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu led the celebrations of the Constitution Day by reading out the ‘Preamble’ of the Constitution. An impressive function was held at the Assembly Complex to mark the 70th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretaries, all officers and officials of the Civil Secretariat were present on the occasion.

Pertinently, each year on 26th November, the ‘Constitution Day’ is observed to celebrate the significance of having adopted the Constitution of India in 1949 which came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the dawn of a new era.

To acknowledge the contribution of the framers of the Constitution and sensitize the people regarding the exalted values and the precepts enshrined in it, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of the Departments and the Heads of all the Police Formations were directed to undertake similar activity in their respective offices.